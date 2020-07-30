Two Phillies staffers test positive for COVID-19; activities at team’s ballpark on hold until further notice

PHILADELPHIA, Penn (WTNH) — Days after their series against the New York Yankees this week was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that two staffers – a coach and a member of the clubhouse staff – have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies have been caught up in MLB’s first coronavirus shut down this season after the Miami Marlins came to town earlier this week. The Marlins are suffering an outbreak of the virus, announcing a 17th player has tested positive for the virus Thursday.

The Marlins’ season has been put on hold at least through the weekend due to the outbreak, and the team is staying quarantined in Philadephia for now.

Instead of playing the Phillies in a home-and-home series this week, the Yankees moved on to face the Baltimore Orioles, who had been scheduled to play the Marlins, until Miami’s season was put on hold.

Major League Baseball will most certainly have a scheduling nightmare if the Marlins season resumes.