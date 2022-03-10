HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Quinnipiac chaplains are heading to Ukraine on Thursday for a humanitarian relief mission to help Ukrainian citizens in crisis, according to Quinnipiac officials.

Quinnipiac University’s Director of Religious Life Rev. Jordan Lenghan and a catholic university chaplain are leaving to help Ukrainian people in need. The Quinnipiac chaplains will be joining the Knights of Columbus on a 10-day humanitarian relief mission to assess what people need and help distribute aid to the Ukrainian people.

“I have lived in Poland, and I have lived and worked in Russia, so I have language competency and area familiarity. So part of the reason why I’m going over there is I have the capacity and the background to be able to listen,” shared Rev. Lenghan.

Rev Lenghan says the next phase of their mission will begin when they return to the United States where the chaplains will raise awareness on the conditions on the ground in the crisis zone.