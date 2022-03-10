HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Quinnipiac chaplains are heading to the border of Poland and Ukraine Thursday for a humanitarian relief mission to help Ukrainian citizens in crisis, according to Quinnipiac officials.

The war in Ukraine is the largest European crisis the world has seen since World War Two. More than two million people have escaped from the war in Ukraine and are taking refuge in Europe. The majority of the refugees are in currently in Poland.

Quinnipiac University’s Director of Religious Life Rev. Jordan Lenghan and catholic university chaplain Rev. Joachim Kenney are leaving to help Ukrainian people in need. The Quinnipiac chaplains will be joining the Knights of Columbus on a ten day humanitarian relief mission to assess what people need and help distribute aid to the Ukrainian people.

“So, I understand Father Joachim and I will work the line from Krakow to Shemesh, which is on the Ukrainian border, and it’s the main route for refugees coming across,” said Rev. Kenny.

Rev. Lenghan says the next phase of their mission will begin when they return to the United States where the chaplains will raise awareness on the conditions on the ground in the crisis zone.

“I have lived in Poland, and I have lived and worked in Russia, so I have language competency and area familiarity. So part of the reason why I’m going over there is I have the capacity and the background to be able to listen,” shared Rev. Lenghan.