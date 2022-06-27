BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men from Waterbury and Bridgeport have been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for their participation in a murder and arson scheme.

Luis Mejias “Kermit”, 35, of Waterbury and Luis Mercado “Pops”, 55, of Bridgeport were sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release for their plans to murder an individual and set fire to his place of work, according to court records.

On April 2 in 2019, Bridgeport police officers attempted to stop a car that was operating with unlit taillights. The car fled from the police and the officers observed several items being thrown from its windows. After the car stopped several blocks away, officers arrested Luis Mercado who was driving the car and a man named Domnick Gonzalez who was inside the car.

Police recovered two loaded handguns and marijuana that had been thrown from the car. A search of the car revealed a black ski mask, a pair of binoculars, and a container of gasoline, according to court records.

The investigation revealed that Gonzalez, Mercado and two other men named George Rivera and Jason Scott were involved in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to the Wood Avenue Body Shop in Bridgeport where he worked.

Mejias, Rivera and Scott were arrested at a hotel in Milford on April 2, 2019. According to court documents, a search of the hotel room revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson model M&P 12-22 caliber rifle, a loaded Taurus “Judge” revolver, a loaded Anderson Manufacturing AR 15 multi-caliber rifle, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, additional ammunition, brass knuckles, binoculars, gloves and a knit mask, according to court documents.

Investigators also seized packaged heroin, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and a digital scale in the hotel room. In search of their car officers also discovered ammunition and shotgun shells, according to court records.

Each of the defendants had a criminal history of multiple felony convictions, according to court records. The arrestees violated federal law by possessing a firearm or ammunition, that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

On March 25, Mercardo and Mejias pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felony. Gonzalez, Rivera and Scott pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.