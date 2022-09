A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries after a car accident on I-91 North in Rocky Hill.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims’ condition at the hospital is unknown at this time.

I-91 was temporarily shut down for the investigation, and has since been reopened.

Stay tuned with News 8 for more updates as they become available.