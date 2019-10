HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 194 Maple Ave. This closed the road between Franklin Avenue and Essex Street.

Two adult males are injured. One, who was shot in the leg, was seriously injured. The other is stable.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.