NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot inside an O’Reilly’s store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, police said.

The two adult victims, a male and a female, were brought to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. Both victims are employees at the O’Reilly’s store.

The suspect of the shooting was taken into custody on Coronado Drive in Newington about three hours after the incident, according to police. No customers were harmed.

The Newington Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.