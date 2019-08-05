Two suspects arrested in connection to Manchester bank robberies

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody after allegedly trying to rob two banks in Manchester.

Police say the suspects went to TD Bank first, with one suspect walking in holding an empty bag, but left after a teller tried to speak to him. While police were talking to witnesses there, they were alerted to another bank robbery at United Bank.

Police say 44-year-old Dale Robbies of South Windsor made off with some cash from United Ban and was the man who tried to rob TD Bank. They found him and the driver of his getaway car, 42-yer-old Bambi Czernak of Manchester, at a motel in Vernon.

