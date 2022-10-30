HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton.

The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but they say a vehicle veered into the right shoulder, struck a rock wall and overturned.

Both the driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries. Police say the accident is still under investigation.