Tyler County fire extinguished after massive blaze

UPDATE 05.26.19:

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning the WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported that the oil tank fire that began Saturday, had been extinguished.

According to DHSEM they received reports of a lightning strike causing a one-million-gallon natural gas condensate storage tank to catch fire. The tank is owned by Dominion Resources.

Tyler County Emergency Manager, Tom Cooper says several fire units responded to the site. No product was reported to have been released during the fire.

“Working with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the local agencies assured the safety of the residents of Tyler County, “said DHSEM Director Michael Todorovich. “We are grateful to the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management and the first responders who acted quickly to put down this fire.”

ORIGINAL 05.25.19:

Tyler County, W.Va. (WTRF) – An oil tank fire has occured in Tyler County this afternoon.

The Bens Run area has been evacuated and Route 2 has been shut down near the blaze.

Information regarding the evacuation was received by Tyler County Emergency Management (EMA) Director, Tom Cooper.

Concerns for the protection and safety of those residing in Tyler County has prompted the evacuation.

Presently, the fire has not been extinguished. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported, thus far.

The Governor has ordered all state resources necessary to fight the fire:

