NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public outrage against the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man continues across the country and in Connecticut. People gathered for a protest in New Haven Sunday evening.

The protest lasted for about an hour. Nearly 100 people got together on the corner of Church and Chapel Street. The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“We need to think about exactly what could be true community policing that could liberate our people and not put a lot of our people in bondage,” said Jamarr Farmer, one of the organizers.

New Haven’s protest is one of the many demonstrations that happened this weekend all over America, since body camera and street surveillance video was released on Friday.

The graphic videos show Memphis police officers kicking and punching 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on January 7.

The avid skateboarder and father to a four-year-old son was critically injured. He died three days later in the hospital. Five police officers have been fired and are now facing multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.

People who attended the protest are still processing the events and are demanding accountability.

“As a mother, it’s incredibly hard to imagine what that woman is going through, what his mother is going through. I’ve cried a lot about it,” saidGreta Blau from Hamden.

“It should never be alright for police to brutality murder anyone in any circumstance,” said Beatriz Dealmeida from New Haven. “I think that human rights and the right to live is never politically inclined.”