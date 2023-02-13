BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Multiple pedestrians and a cyclist were struck by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The truck driver hit several people near Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge and kept going before hitting the cyclist at around 10:30 a.m., sources said. The driver struck more pedestrians near Fourth Avenue and 75th Street, sources said.

Four people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown, according to the FDNY.

NYPD officers cornered the driver and a police car hit the truck, sources said. The driver was taken into custody, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. The identity of the driver is unknown.

AIR11 was over the scene where the NYPD vehicle stopped the truck. The U-Haul was parked on the sidewalk as NYPD officers and a K-9 unit inspected the truck.

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the incident, according to his spokesperson.

“While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating. There are no additional credible threats at this time,” City Hall spokesman Fabien Levy said in a tweet.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan said several of the victims were badly injured.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured,” Brannan said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.