U.S.S. Connecticut headed back to port after hitting object underwater; two sailors sustain moderate injuries

(WTNH) — A nuclear-powered navy submarine built here in Connecticut and named after the state is on its way back to port Thursday night after hitting something in international waters on Oct. 2.

The navy said the U.S.S. Connecticut is safe and stable and making its way back to Washington state so they can check out the damage.

Two sailors on board were treated for what the navy called “moderate” injuries. They say others had bumps and bruises.

The U.S.S. Connecticut was built at Electric Boat in Groton.