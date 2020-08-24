UConn: 27 students have tested positive for COVID-19 on campus in Storrs

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, UConn introduced its COVID-19 online dashboard to detail cases of coronavirus among students and employees. On Monday, the university announced that 27 students on campus have tested positive for the virus.

UConn’s statement Monday said that all but one of those positive cases fall into one of three categories – students from the initial round of testing done during move-in, students connected to the football team cluster or students who were determined to have contracted the virus before returning to campus.

According to Monday’s announcement, the “university is conducting contact tracing on the one new positive case that was not already in medical quarantine; there is an indirect connection between this student and the football cluster, and there is a good chance they are related.”

UConn announced that one additional off-campus student has tested positive since Friday, while positive cases among faculty and staff remain unchanged at two people.

According to the release 5,509 on-campus students have been tested, with a positivity rate of .49 percent. 3,067 faculty and staff members have also been tested so far.

Classwork at UConn is slated to begin on August 31.