UConn agrees on $17 million exit fee from American Athletic Conference

(WTNH) – UConn and the American Athletic Conference reached an agreement costing UConn $17 million to exit AAC.

UConn will officially rejoin the Big East Conference in every sport except for football.

According to a release from Pat McKenna, the associate director of athletics, UConn decided that FBS Independent status is the “best course of action for the football program.” They will continue the 2020 season schedule that way.

“Some of the finest moments in UConn athletics history came during our time as a member of the American Athletic Conference,” Director of Athletics David Benedict said. “I am grateful to The American for providing a home to many of our teams over the last six years.”