STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut and state colleges and universities are dropping their mask mandate requirements starting Monday, April 4.

After more than two years of the pandemic, changes are coming to colleges and universities across the state. Low COVID-19 positivity rates will allow schools to let go of their mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

Anyone who wishes to wear a mask in the classroom or on campus may continue to do so, according to university officials at UConn.

Faculty and staff at UConn may request that students and their guests in the classroom wear masks but students cannot be directed to wear a mask if they do not wish to do so.

Masks will still be required on public transportation and in healthcare settings until April 18 at UConn.

Colleges and universities in the state will closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on campuses along with public health guidance when making decisions related to safeguarding the health of the community.