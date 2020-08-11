UConn announces housing changes for fall semester due to COVID-19 concerns

STORRS, Conn (WTNH) — In a letter to students Tuesday morning, UConn President Tom Katsouleas announced changes to housing plans for out of state students as part of a plan to limit the population on campus due to COVID-19 concerns.

In that letter, Katsouleas announced that out-of-state students who are taking only online courses for the fall will NOT be allowed to live in on-campus housing for the semester.

The letter specified that this change does not apply to students who have any in-person elements to their coursework and program, including hybrids, working in research labs, training with teams, etc. It also does not apply to international students (who rely on visas and would struggle with online learning given international time zones) or students already residing on campus.

The letter from the president stressed how difficult, but necessary the decision was:

This was a very difficult and unwelcome decision to have to make. In making a choice between the options available to us, we were guided by what would produce the greatest public health benefit and the least academic disruption. I know that this change will be a great disappointment to the hundreds of out-of-state students who wished to return to campus. We are committed to providing you and all of our students with an exceptional learning experience and keeping you as connected to the UConn family as we can, regardless of where you are living. During this challenging time, we are guided by the advice of public health officials. While the prevalence of the disease is low in Connecticut, that is not the case in many other states. By asking our out-of-state students who don’t need to be here in person for their studies to stay home, we are aiming at preserving the extraordinary progress Connecticut has made in arresting the spread of the virus. Letter from UConn President Tom Katsouleas

UConn had previously announced that dorms would be limited to 70 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. Students are scheduled to arrive on campus on Monday, August 17, which is two weeks before classes begin on August 31. That plan will allow students to quarantine for 14 days prior to the beginning of class.