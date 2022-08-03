STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Women’s Basketball star Paige Bueckers, who plays as a Guard, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee and will be out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Bueckers was injured during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday evening to confirm the injury, according to university officials.

Officials said she will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will become available after the surgery.

The UConn Women’s Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma released the following statement:

“We’re all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.”