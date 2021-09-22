UConn faculty researchers hit record-breaking $375.6M in new funding

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in its history, UConn reached a record annual high in external research funding in the 2020-21 fiscal year, university officials announced Wednesday.

UConn faculty received $375.6 million in sponsored program awards, including its largest-ever award — a $40 million research grant to the School of Medicine.

University officials said faculty secured a then-record amount of $285.8 million in research funding in the 2019-20 fiscal year but had never exceeded $300 million until the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended June 30.

The university has more than 2,000 active researchers across its campuses and partners with about 150 institutions worldwide, according to information compiled by OVPR.