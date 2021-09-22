UConn faculty researchers hit record-breaking $375.6M in new funding

News
Posted: / Updated:
uconn_216392

UConn

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in its history, UConn reached a record annual high in external research funding in the 2020-21 fiscal year, university officials announced Wednesday. 

UConn faculty received $375.6 million in sponsored program awards, including its largest-ever award — a $40 million research grant to the School of Medicine. 

University officials said faculty secured a then-record amount of $285.8 million in research funding in the 2019-20 fiscal year but had never exceeded $300 million until the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended June 30.

The university has more than 2,000 active researchers across its campuses and partners with about 150 institutions worldwide, according to information compiled by OVPR

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss