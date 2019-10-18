UConn Huskies basketball season begins with Kemba Walker, T-Pain at First Night

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2019 – 2020 UConn Huskies basketball season is set to begin on Friday with a kick-off celebration.

UConn fans will be able to see the teams at First Night taking place at Gampel Pavilion. This event will also be combined with the Fall Concert.

Schedule of Events:

5:30 p.m.: Doors open

6 p.m.: Event begins

7 p.m.: Player introduction

7:30 p.m.: Skill competition

Once the basketball festivities conclude, music artist T-Pain will take the stage.

Former UConn basketball legend, now Boston Celtics player, Kemba Walker will be in attendance. This will be Walker’s first time on campus in “seven or eight years (by the national champion’s estimation). “

For additional details on the event, visit The UConn Blog here.