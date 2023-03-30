STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – One piece of the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team is missing ahead of the Final Four NCAA Tournament in Houston, Texas.

The official mascot of UConn Jonathan XIV was unable to get on a flight down to Texas on Wednesday, according to Jonathan’s Twitter account.

In a post online, Jonathan’s handler said he is unable to attend the Final Four game because he is too big to fit under the seat of a plane.

His handlers said he will cheer on the team from home, but fans are trying to come up with another way to get him to Houston.

Jonathan XIV’s reaction when he learned he may miss the NCAA Final Four Tournament (CREDIT: Jonathan XIV Twitter Page)

Students and fans say Jonathan XIV embodies the UConn Huskies’ pride. Others simply say he’s a “good boy.”

“He’s a superstar on campus. He’s all over my timeline,” said Sincere Valentine, a junior at UConn.

Jessica O’Reilly, one of Joanthan’s handlers said he cannot make it to the game because of COVID policies. The husky would need two seats on a charter plane plus another two for his assistants.

The following message was shared by Jonathan’s social media pages: “I’m really a good boy and just need to be given the opportunity to represent UConn in Houston.”

Fans and students couldn’t agree more with the sentiment.

“He’s really like the heart and soul of the school, without him there I’m not feeling too good about the energy and stuff. The team really relies on jonathan to bring that energy and we’re counting on him to get there soon,” said Semaj Skilling, a UConn student.

Jonathan the 14th and his predecessors have typically made the trip with the men’s and women’s teams during big games, like the NCAA and Big East Tournaments.

Fans say the live mascot’s presence is essential- Some online tagged the university’s president and also reality star and former connecticut politician marc d’amelio for help.

Others even offered to pay for his flight or contribute to a charter or even drive him down to the game.

“He’s a representation of connecticut, UConn and like he needs to be there,” Valentine said.

Even if he can’t make it to the game, nothing is going to stop Jonathan from supporting the UConn Huskies. He even sent off the men’s basketball team alongside the UConn cheerleaders on Wednesday!