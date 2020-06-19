UConn Men’s basketball team scheduled to return to campus Friday; football players expected back July 1

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn men’s basketball players are scheduled to return to campus Friday, while the women’s team has chosen to return later this summer. The Huskies football players are scheduled to return to Storrs on July 1.

The re-entry plan for men’s basketball and football was submitted to the state’s Higher Education Committee as a pilot program, which would allow the University to solidify policies and procedures prior to the general student body’s return in mid-August.

Before student-athletes are cleared to begin workouts, they must test negative for COVID-19 and enter into a modified quarantine in small groups.

The NCAA has designated July 11 as the date when football can begin on-field activities with coaches present, based on UConn’s first game on September 3. The Huskies are scheduled to take on UMass at Rentschler Field that day. The date for men’s and women’s basketball to begin coach-supervised activities on the court is July 20.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority and I am pleased that we will be able to begin the process of welcoming our teams back to campus,” director of athletics David Benedict said.

Players and staff will have daily screening, which will include self-screening of symptoms and temperature checks, before being allowed into athletics facilities. All facilities will also go through thorough cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will enter into an isolation protocol per medical guidelines.