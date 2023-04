HOUSTON (WTNH) — The UConn men’s basketball team beat Miami 72-59 on Saturday to stamp its ticket to the National Championship.

Adama Sanogo led all scorers with 21 points in the win.

It’s the team’s first trip to the final game since 2014 when it won the title. The Huskies will play the San Diego State Aztecs, who beat Florida Atlantic earlier on Saturday.

The championship game will be played on Monday at a time that is yet to be determined.