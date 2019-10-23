UCONN officials condemn racism on campus after 2 students arrested

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn president and board of trustees are denouncing racism on campus after two students were arrested for yelling racial slurs.

On the front of the ‘Daily Campus,’ the students accused of hate, say they were just playing a game. But students of color say this is a bigger problem and they’re encouraged the university is taking actions.

“This act is completely deplorable,” said UConn President Thomas Katsouleas.

Uconn’s new president, who was sworn in just weeks ago, is condemning the actions of students seen on video shouting the n-word as students of color looked from Charter Oak apartments around midnight October 11th.

“I do condemn it,” said Katsouleas.

Uconn Police charged two 21-year-old students with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

Uconn’s Board of Directors met Wednesday to consider longer term plans to address hate on campus.

President Thomas Katsouleas joined students at a demonstration on Monday.

Shelby Feliz was an organizer.

“I appreciate the diversity of the crowd as I looked back at the students who were marching with me. It was not just black students but the essence of the march was to prove that this is a UConn matter,” said Feliz.

Katsouleas will hold office hours Friday at UConn’s African American Student Center. He’s also looking to hire a new diversity officer and increase diversity of students on campus.

Felix says it’s encouraging by campus support for change, but she says it’s just the beginning.

“I’ve been left with somewhat conflicted feelings of feeling victorious but knowing that there’s still a lot to be done,” said Feliz.

And these conversations will continue there Thursday when the president meets with students of color at the student union.