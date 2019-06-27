Live Now
UConn officials requesting additional funding for Gampel Pavilion construction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looks like UConn is having more than one money problem.

Last year, the University of Connecticut spent $10 million replacing insulated panels at Gampel Pavilion, but officials are now saying they need another $1.8 million more for additional work.

They say condensation was discovered between the ceiling and building’s roof and believe dehumidifiers will fix the problem.

