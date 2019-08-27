1  of  3
Breaking News
New Haven fire officials respond to wood chip fire on Grand Avenue Power outage closes Moran Middle School in Wallingford West Hartford firefighters tackle structure fire on Kane Street
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

UConn opens doors to brand new student recreation center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — UConn is officially opening the doors to their brand new $100 million student recreation center, and make no mistake, it is impressive!!

The 191,000 square foot facility is four stories tall and houses a massive fitness center, a couple of swimming pools, racquetball and squash courts, a gymnasium with four basketball courts, an indoor track, and a 56-foot high climbing wall.

The school estimates the facility will be used by 6,000 students and staffers every day.

Members of the general public will also be allowed to become members.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss