UConn opens doors to brand new student recreation center

(WTNH) — UConn is officially opening the doors to their brand new $100 million student recreation center, and make no mistake, it is impressive!!

The 191,000 square foot facility is four stories tall and houses a massive fitness center, a couple of swimming pools, racquetball and squash courts, a gymnasium with four basketball courts, an indoor track, and a 56-foot high climbing wall.

The school estimates the facility will be used by 6,000 students and staffers every day.

Members of the general public will also be allowed to become members.