UConn orders quarantine for another dorm citing ‘concerning trend of positive cases’

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — In its daily COVID-19 dashboard released Friday, UConn announced another dorm is being placed under quarantine due to a “concerning trend of positive cases” at Belden Hall.

In a note sent to students who live at Belden Hall, UConn officials say the rate of spread in that dorm is disproportionate to the rate seen at other residential locations. The letter continues:

Our medical team continues to promptly isolate and quarantine directly impacted students. It is, however, necessary that we place all Belden Hall residents under quarantine effective Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. As a result, the following changes are in immediate effect for Belden Hall residents:

• Students will participate in an enhanced testing regimen with twice-weekly surveillance testing of this population until we are able to assess the ongoing trends.

• Quarantine status will need to continue until a clear decrease in transmission can be documented through this testing effort. This may be greater than 14 days. SHaW will update you on your quarantine status on Oct. 2.

• You are not permitted to participate in in-person instruction. The Dean of Students office will be contacting you to ensure appropriate measures are in place to ensure your academic progress.

• Grab and go meals are available only at Buckley Dining Hall.

• No guests are permitted.

• If you are a student currently under medical self-quarantine or medical isolation, you must continue to follow all guidance provided by SHaW. Letter to residents of Belden Hall, on UConn campus

While adding the quarantine for Belden Hall, UConn also announced Friday that the quarantine that has been in place at The Oaks on the Square Apartments has been lifted. The Oaks on the Square is an off-campus apartment complex that houses UConn students.

In the letter to residents of The Oaks, UConn praised the students for their work in helping contain the spread of the virus, saying, “Over the past two weeks. the spread of COVID-19 amongst our students at the Oaks decreased significantly and has remained stable. Your adherence to the quarantine measures shows. Thank you.”

As of Friday, UConn currently lists 69 positive cases among students living on the Storrs campus.