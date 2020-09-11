 

UConn announces quarantine for students living in off-campus apartments following COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ related to complex

UConn university of connecticut storrs campus_228817

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn announced Friday the school is quarantining student residents of The Oaks on the Square apartments after an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests associated with students from those apartments.

According to the release, “the University convened a discussion with Eastern Highlands Health District (the local health authority) and representatives from the town of Mansfield earlier today to discuss quarantining all the UConn students living in The Oaks. Eastern Highlands and the town supported this.”

UConn says its Health and Wellness center is in direct contact with the students who live in the Oaks. That correspondence can be seen here:

Related: UConn reports 32 positive on-campus COVID-19 cases, 110 have recovered as of September 11

The school likened this quarantine to the one imposed on the Garrigus Suites residence hall back in August despite the fact that these are off-campus, private apartments.

