UConn student recovering after fall from third-floor window, 2nd student’s medical call still unknown

(WTNH) — UConn officials have confirmed two people that were onsite of the university are recovering Wednesday morning after being taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the University of Connecticut says emergency crews were called to a Northwest complex dorm around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a call of a person who had fallen from a third-floor window.

Authorities arrived to the scene and discovered one person on the ground below the window while another person in the room was in need of medical assistance.

The two students were brought to Windham Hospital, and the person who had fallen was transferred to Hartford Hospital for additional evaluation.

Both of the students’ conditions are unknown, but the spokesperson says they were reported stable when sent for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.