STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – As the UConn men’s basketball team heads to the championship Monday night, students at UConn are gearing up for another watch party.

Thousands of students and fans filled Gampel Pavilion for the final four watch party Saturday night.

The team was in Houston but students back home were on the edge of their seats, all eyes on the Jumbotrons.

At the end of the game, the crowd stormed the court, celebrating a victorious win.

“The whole game, it was just high energy,” said Carolina Draghi, a UConn junior.”We were really going crazy. Then when they won, it was just insane.”

The night was of memorable moments. Now fans are hoping for another win.

“I’m so excited,” said Draghi. “We can’t wait, we’re getting ready already. And hopefully they win and it’ll probably be more insane afterwards.”

“We’re the basketball capital of the world for both women’s and men’s,” said Matt Karp, a senior at UConn. “It’s sad the women lost this year but it’s nice the men were able to have a great season. Hopefully we keep this run going tomorrow.”

There will be another watch party at Gampel Monday night. This could be the team’s 5th national championship title, the last one being in 2014.

“I knew UConn was always a good basketball school but you don’t necessarily expect them to be the national championship,” said Joe Carre, UConn sophomore.

Nationally, not many expected a UConn vs San Diego State matchup. According to data from NCAA, only 2% of brackets chose the Huskies to take the championship home.

But UConn students are confident the team will make them proud.

“I’ve been a UConn fan my whole life so of course being here makes it extra special, especially being a senior too,” said Karp. “I have no doubt we’re going to win Monday night.”

Tickets for the public and students have sold out. News 8 will have coverage of all the fanfare and excitement.