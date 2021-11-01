UConn, UConn Health celebrating record-year for research funding

(WTNH) – UConn and UConn Health are celebrating a record year for research funding and securing research grants.
School faculty attracted more than $375 million during the 2020/2021 fiscal year.
The university had never exceeded $300 million before. The funding includes the school’s largest award ever, a $40 million research grant to the UConn School of Medicine.
UConn officials say the research grants have doubled over the last five years. One of their latest research projects looks at reducing the number of antibiotics in animals that humans consume.