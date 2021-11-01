UConn, UConn Health celebrating record-year for research funding

DEEP RIVER - "Last year, I was just thinking about ways I could help," said Leah Kisselbrack, owner of a hair salon in Deep River, making it her mission to help hungry families in the heart of the pandemic.

"I thought, I can raise money because they don’t necessarily need more cans of beans or corn from the back of the pantry, they need money to get what they need," the owner of Leah's Bella Vita said.

So, Kisselbrack started planning a Polar Plunge in Cedar Lake to raise funds for local organizations.

"I put it out there on Facebook so I could hold myself accountable and see if anyone wanted to do it with me," she said. "People were coming into the shop, handing me money, handing me checks."