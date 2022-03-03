STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut has updated its masking policy. On Thursday, the university sent a letter to students saying effective Friday, March 4, masks will be ‘recommended’ in nearly all settings on the campuses rather than ‘required.’

Masking will continue to be required in all instructional settings, including classes, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics through at least April 1, 2022. That’s when the university will reevaluate the policy.

In addition to the masking changes, UConn Athletics is also lifting its vaccination/testing requirements for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center, effective immediately.