SEATTLE, Wash. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball team lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes 73-61 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

This is the first time the Huskies have failed to reach the Elite Eight since 2005.

UConn’s Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 25 points, but the Buckeyes pulled away in the second quarter and never relinquished their lead.

Ohio State will play the winner of Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee, who are playing Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.