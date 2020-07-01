STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Wednesday, UConn’s return to the Big East Conference is official.

One of seven original members of the Big East, the Huskies competed as a Big East school for the first 34 years of the Conference’s existence, beginning in 1979-80 and continuing through the 2012-13 year.

UConn has had more than its share of success over more than three decades of Big East competition, including 80 conference championship titles across all sports.

The Huskies were especially successful in men’s and women’s basketball during their previous run in the conference. The men’s basketball program won 10 regular-season titles and seven Big East Tournament championships, in addition to national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

The UConn women’s basketball program has been the gold standard in the sport, especially in Big East play. The Huskies won or shared 19 Big East regular-season titles and captured 18 Big East Tournament crowns, including 16 titles over a 19-year span (1994-2012). The women’s program also earned eight of their 11 national championships as a member of the conference.