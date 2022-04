(WTNH) – One Connecticut hospital system has some Ukrainian natives on staff, so they learned first-hand about what it’s like being here with loved ones overseas.

Doctors at Middlesex Health took action, collecting money for “Doctors Without Borders,” a non-profit that helps those in need in Ukraine with medicine and supplies.

Generosity from Connecticut helping on the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

