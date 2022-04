HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Yevshan Ukrainian Vocal Ensemble is a Hartford-based, adult choir established in 1996.

Recorded at the historic St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ansonia, the group sings the song called, “Live on, Ukraine.”

If you’re a fan of “Saturday Night Live,” you may recognize their next song during the cold open of the show back in February. Hear them perform “Prayer for Ukraine” in the video player below.