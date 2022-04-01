(WTNH) – An accomplished violinist and UConn professor born in Ukraine finds inspiration in her native country, but the past five weeks have been agonizing.

Dr. Solomiya Ivakhiv has been using her talents to help raise money for relief efforts.

News 8 Chief Photographer Mike Piskorski shows us her journey.

The other musicians involved in the performance include Michael Eby, Andy Jiale Peng, Jonathan Livioco, Joacb Nordlinger, and Scott Chaurette.

Watch the talented group perform a song called “Melody” by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk in the video player below.