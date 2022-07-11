BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System chancellor who came under criticism for his handling of staffing and restructuring will keep his job for another year.

Trustees voted unanimously Monday to extend the contract for Chancellor Dannel Malloy despite votes of no confidence from faculty at three of the seven campuses.

Hard feelings about by the former two-term Connecticut governor came to a head with a botched hiring of a president for the University of Maine at Augusta.

The system is now on the hook for up to $705,000 over three years to the candidate who withdrew.