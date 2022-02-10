NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some essential workers spoke out after Gov. Ned Lamont laid out his budget plans this week.

These are essential workers you may not think of, struggling with the financial stress of COVID-19. They’re asking the state to give back to them what they feel they deserve.

Essential workers have had to expose themselves to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Those that have to get by with low wages, now really need the help.

“This is the decision of the state and governor’s office to include or exclude us,” Marcial Torres, a PCA, also known as a home care worker, and a member of SEIU 1199 said.

“I’m proposing to nearly double that hazard pay budget,” Lamont said. “I hope employers in the private sector follow our lead in providing hazard pay bonuses to our amazing frontline workers who showed up every day.”

But this doesn’t impact PCAs like Torres, who is paid by the hour by his clients. He lost 75% of his income during the omicron spike in January.

“I couldn’t pay my bills,” Torres said. “I had to resort to using credit cards. I didn’t have pay, I didn’t have paid time off, or any other assistance.”

The lack of essential worker pay has security guards frustrated too.

“It makes me feel like our work is unimportant,” DeShawn Brownell, a security guard and member of SEIU 32 BJ, said. “So, I feel underappreciated. If it wasn’t for us, the buildings wouldn’t be open.”

Union leaders hope to keep talks going with the legislature and Lamont’s administration. The governor said the state is on its way to a minimum wage of $15, which he said will grow with inflation, and he’s pushed for an additional tax cut for working families worth up to $1,200 a year.