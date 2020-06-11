United Airlines to now issues health questionnaire to passengers as part of check-in process

(WTNH) — United Airlines wants to make sure you don’t have coronavirus before you board one of its flights, but it’s willing to take your word for it.

United has become the first domestic carrier to require all passengers to complete a health questionnaire as part of the check-in process.

The survey asks passengers to certify they have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last fourteen days or tested positive for the virus in the last 21 days.

United is requiring all passengers wear face masks during the entire flight, but so far hasn’t announced plans to take your temperature before boarding,