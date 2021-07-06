United Illuminating preparing for thunderstorms, offering tips

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – United Illuminating is preparing for thunderstorms to move through the state this evening.

The company is actively monitoring forecasts and crews are preparing for the storms that could bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Some tips from UI are:

Keep long-lasting LED flashlights and lanterns on hand, along with a battery-operated radio, fresh batteries, drinking water, non-perishable foods and prescription medications.

Fully charge mobile devices and store emergency contacts in memory.

Fuel vehicles and fill spare fuel tanks for generators.

Stay far away from downed wires and anything that may be in contact with them. Report downed wires and other electrical hazards to UI at 800-722-5584.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside, call 911 and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, avoid making contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Jump clear of the vehicle, land with your feet together, and hop away with both feet together, or shuffle away without lifting your feet. Don’t run or stride.

Never step into a flooded basement or other room if water may be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, call the emergency number listed on your gas company’s website. (For Southern Connecticut Gas, call 800.513.8898; for Connecticut Natural Gas, call 866.924.5325).

If you have to use a generator:

Do not use a generator that plugs into your home’s electrical system unless it is connected via a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly connected generators can back-feed electricity into the outside grid and pose a danger to the public and to crews working to restore service.

Carefully read and observe the instructions in your generator’s operating manual.

Properly ground all portable generators.

Never run a generator indoors, in an open garage, or near a window.

Do not store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.

UI is simultaneously preparing for Tuesday’s storms as well as Tropical Storm Elsa, which may arrive as soon as Thursday.

