LYON, France (AP) — United States beats the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women’s World Cup title.

Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and raised her arms in her by-now familiar victory pose when she collected it.

Rose Lavelle was honored with the Bronze Ball award and Alyssa Naeher earned the Golden Glove for the Women’s World Cup’s best goalkeeper.

Rapinoe’s penalty shot put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute of the final.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Alyssa Naeher, the USA Women’s Goalie is a Stratford, Connecticut native.

