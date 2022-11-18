NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend.

Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista.

“This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said Dennis Velasquez, Volunteer Manager for the United Way of Greater New Haven. “They reached out to Bella Vista, got residents on a list, then United Way volunteers came by to unload the turkeys and get everything out. We have 88 turkeys here today for these families.”

More turkeys and other Thanksgiving food will be given away on Saturday morning at the Fair Haven Police Substation on Blatchley Avenue.