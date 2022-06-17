WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater Waterbury is helping stock ten local food pantries.

More than 40 volunteers gathered Friday morning to accept food deliveries from about 50 companies and groups. Those companies and groups have been collecting food to support the United Way “Stock the pantry” event.

Food insecurity is an ongoing issue impacting families statewide.

“Thank goodness for all of our corporate partners who have been signing up and collecting food from cereal to canned goods to juices. Anything that will be healthy and allow our families to get this much needed resource,” said Jason Martinez the Vice President of Community Impact for the United Way Greater Waterbury.

“These food drives are important to the work we do at St. Vincent Depaul Mission of Waterbury, serving hundreds of folks each week. We rely on the generosity and support of our community partners,” said Jared Bruzas, the Director of Operations of St. Vincent Depaul Mission of Waterbury.

Food pantries are seeing increased demand as grocery bills continue to go up due to inflation. The united way expected to collect 15 thousand pounds of food today.