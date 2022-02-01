Univ. of New Haven celebrates Black History Month

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday marks the beginning of Black History Month. The University of New Haven is taking time out of its day to kick off the celebration.

As a flag was raised at the university, so were the hopes and dreams of people.

The month of February marks a time of reflection for African Americans. It also provides an opportunity to enrich the future of everyone through lessons learned from the past.

Taking part in the ceremony was U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman. He’s a 1999 graduate of the university and is also the first African American to represent the 16th District from New York.

During this month, Bowman says slavery is not the only story that needs to be told.

The Black Lives Matter flag now flying on the main campus of the University of New Haven will hopefully send another message.

The Black Student Union will celebrate 50 years on campus next year. This is the first time that the Black Lives Matter flag has ever flown on campus grounds.