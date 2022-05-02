WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of New Haven is holding a town hall on Monday night with the mayor of West Haven. Several people have called for her to resign after a city employee and others were charged with misusing COVID-10 federal money.

The calls for the mayor’s resignation have been loud, but Mayor Nancy Rossi has said she will not step down.

Four people have been arrested in connection with defrauding the city of more than $1 million in federal COVID relief money. A state audit revealed most of the COVID relief money the city spent should have not been approved, like a brass marching band, summer sports camp, as well as PPE, and security.

Rossi sat down with News 8 this week and talked about her response to those calling for her to step down.

“I think I am the best one to still move West Haven forward. I’m trying very hard. I work a lot of hours and I put a lot of time in because I believe in West Haven, and I believe in the people, and I know the people who want to complain about this talk the loudest if you will. I’ve been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, people calling me to let me know, ‘please don’t resign, stay in, stay the path, you’re doing a great job,’” Rossi told News 8.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.