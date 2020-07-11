University of Bridgeport cancels fall sports over COVID-19 concerns

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Bridgeport announced Friday it has canceled all sports for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Spring semester sports will be evaluated at a later time as the state and national situation unfolds,” university officials said in a news release.

“Though we are understandably disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, University community and fans, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of maintaining as safe and healthy an environment as possible on our campus,” said Stephen Healey, interim President of the University of Bridgeport. “As always, the number one priority remains the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community.”

Officials said aid for student athletes for the 2020-2021 year will be honored.

Staff said the decision aligns with university’s plan for returning to campus.