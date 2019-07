BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Bridgeport is merging with Marlboro College, a small, liberal arts school in Vermont.

Leaders of both schools plan to join forces for the spring semester next year. Marlboro is home to less than 150 students and has been facing big financial problems.

The University of Bridgeport will keep its name.

