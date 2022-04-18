STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut is reinstituting the mask mandate on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Students and staff members will be required to wear masks in all indoor institutional settings, workspaces, and indoor events exceeding 100 people, according to university officials. Students can expect to wear masks in classrooms, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms and clinics.

“During the month of March and prior to that, the number of positive cases among students was also consistently low. Over the most recent seven-day reporting period, there were approximately 150 new positive cases both on- and off-campus,” shared university officials.

The mask mandate will remain in place until the end of the in-person semester at all UConn campuses. The mandate will also stay in place during final exam testing and for all commencement ceremonies.