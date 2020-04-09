Breaking News
Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
University of Hartford offers free housing to 200 first responders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Hartford announced on Thursday they will provide free housing to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to support those putting their health risk, the University of Hartford said they will provide free temporary housing for 200 first responders. “UHart will house 200 police officers, firefighters, emergency telecommunicators, and other essential staff. These workers will arrive campus as early as the end of this week,” the university says.

